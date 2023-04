Better Buy: Novo Nordisk vs. Eli Lilly

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's hard to overstate the surging popularity of Ozempic as a weight-loss drug. This diabetes treatment from Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) has been shown to help people shed pounds, which put it on the tip of almost everyone's tongue. From last August through this March, the FDA had to warn pharmacists about a shortage that threatened the existing supply for diabetes patients.If you've tried to watch any ad-supported television lately, you know that pharmaceutical companies are clamoring for our attention. The celebrity endorsements Ozempic keeps receiving, whether spoken or implied, are more than a little unusual, and they're causing sales to spike.Before buying Novo Nordisk stock to take advantage of soaring weight-management sales, you should know that Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has a weight-management program too. Some analysts think Mounjaro, a diabetes treatment from Eli Lilly, could become an even bigger weight-management drug than Novo Nordisk's.