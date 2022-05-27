|
Better Buy: Nvidia Stock or Every Nasdaq Stock?
It's been a tough past few months for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and its investors. Despite being swept higher in Thursday's broad bullishness, shares of the technology giant are still down by nearly half of their peak price hit in November. And the company just warned shareholders that revenue for the quarter now underway wouldn't be as healthy as analysts were initially anticipating.Veteran investors know, however, that some of the market's biggest rewards come from buying shares of great companies while they're beaten down. Nvidia is a great company. It's just going through a rough patch.Before stepping into a stake in this great company, though, take a step back and consider an alternative that may be a more appropriate pick for your particular portfolio.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
