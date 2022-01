Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Computers in many forms are becoming increasingly vital for both business and personal use. Two leading computer component suppliers are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ: AMD).These competitors have both been successful investments over the last three years, with Nvidia and AMD returning 624% and 594% respectively, handily beating the NASDAQ -100's 140% return. Unfortunately, investors can't go back in time and purchase these two winners -- so which is the better stock going forward?Continue reading