|
03.10.2022 11:36:00
Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD
When it comes to high-performance chips, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are at the forefront of the semiconductor industry. The companies' products aren't just used for video game hardware, they've also expanded to be crucial components for data centers, artificial intelligence, machine vision, and other applications.While the long-term demand outlook for both companies' products is promising, both stocks have gotten crushed this year amid volatility for the broader market and some industry-specific headwinds that are dampening semiconductor enthusiasm. Nvidia stock is down roughly 59% across this year's trading, while AMD is down approximately 55%. Which of these top semiconductor stocks is the better buy at today's prices? Read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors have different takes on which company will deliver superior returns. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!