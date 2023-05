Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a market slowdown in 2022, the chip industry is booming again, with leaders like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) well positioned to profit significantly. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and even gaming have driven up demand for chips. As a result, adding a semiconductor stock to your portfolio could offer consistent growth over the long term. Nvidia and AMD are both compelling options, with their chips powering some of the world's leading technology. However, if you only have room to add one to your portfolio, you'll need to know the better buy. Let's take a look at whether your money is better off with Nvidia or AMD.Continue reading