|
06.03.2022 12:30:00
Better Buy: Nvidia vs. Intel
Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have slipped in 2022 thanks to the broader stock market weakness caused by factors including a potential hike in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the ongoing crisis in Europe.Chipmaker Nvidia has been the bigger loser of the two, with the stock down close to 18% this year. This is despite positive results in February, driven by strong demand for its graphics cards which have many uses including by personal computers, data centers, and workstations.Meanwhile, Intel stock has been more resilient, losing 7% of its value compared to the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index's decline of 14% in 2022. The semiconductor giant, whose processors are used in computers, data centers, and even cars, held its ground amid mixed earnings results at the end of January. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
07.03.22
|Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Today (MotleyFool)
|
06.03.22
|Nvidia Is Crushing Records. So Why Is Its Stock Down? (MotleyFool)
|
06.03.22
|Better Buy: Nvidia vs. Intel (MotleyFool)
|
04.03.22
|Why Nvidia Lost More of Its Value Than the Broad Market Did on Friday (MotleyFool)
|
04.03.22