Better Buy: Nvidia vs. Snowflake

Many tech stocks have taken it on the chin recently as investors have started to worry about how rising inflation and a looming recession will impact these businesses. As a result, shares of some tech names are down 30%, 40%, and even 50% year-to-date.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are no exceptions, with the companies down 53% and 49% year-to-date, respectively. That said, only Nvidia has gotten pressured by the macroeconomic headwinds that investors are worried about, while Snowflake's business has remained relatively stable. So does that mean Snowflake is the more appealing tech stock to own right now? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading