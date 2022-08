Better Buy: Occidental Petroleum or Kinder Morgan?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Oil prices have surged this year, driven by rising demand and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. That's leading investors to consider adding oil stocks to their portfolio to profit from higher crude prices.These days, two of the more popular oil stocks are Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI). Here's a look at which is the better one to buy.Occidental Petroleum has been red-hot this year. Shares of the oil giant have skyrocketed by more than 150%. While higher oil prices have helped fuel that rally, they're not the only factor. Another catalyst is that famed investor Warren Buffett has been buying shares of Occidental Petroleum hand over fist. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has taken a more than 20% stake in the oil giant. Berkshire has also received permission to acquire up to 50% of the oil producer's outstanding shares. That has some speculating Berkshire might eventually purchase the entire company.