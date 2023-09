Better Buy: Opendoor Technologies vs. Amazon

When Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN) went public on Dec. 21, 2020, many investors hailed it as the "Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) of real estate" because its online marketplace streamlined the home buying process by making instant cash offers for homes, repairing the properties, and relisting them for sale. About 90% of the deals on its platform were completed without real estate agents -- its buyers simply place bids on its marketplace instead of directly haggling with the sellers.But since its market debut via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Opendoor's stock has lost nearly 90% of its value. Amazon 's stock only declined 14% during the same period. Let's see why the "Amazon of houses" underperformed the actual Amazon by such a wide margin, and if it will remain the weaker investment. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel