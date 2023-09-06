|
06.09.2023 13:22:00
Better Buy: Opendoor Technologies vs. Amazon
When Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN) went public on Dec. 21, 2020, many investors hailed it as the "Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) of real estate" because its online marketplace streamlined the home buying process by making instant cash offers for homes, repairing the properties, and relisting them for sale. About 90% of the deals on its platform were completed without real estate agents -- its buyers simply place bids on its marketplace instead of directly haggling with the sellers.But since its market debut via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Opendoor's stock has lost nearly 90% of its value. Amazon's stock only declined 14% during the same period. Let's see why the "Amazon of houses" underperformed the actual Amazon by such a wide margin, and if it will remain the weaker investment. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
05.09.23
|Vodafone-Aktie und Amazon-Aktie mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen: Vodafone wird Amazons Partner bei Netzabdeckung mit Internet-Satelliten (dpa-AFX)
|
05.09.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Amazon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Amazon-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
31.08.23
|Shopify-Aktie weit im Plus: Shopify geht Partnerschaft mit Amazon ein (finanzen.at)
|
31.08.23
|Erfolgskonzept Prime: Darum lohnt sich die Amazon-Mitgliedschaft für den Konzern trotz geringer Margen (finanzen.at)
|
30.08.23
|NASDAQ-Titel Amazon- und Google-Aktie uneins: Amazon und Google machen ihre Sprachassistenten erstmals auf dem gleichen Gerät nutzbar (dpa-AFX)
|
30.08.23
|Amazon threatened with legal action over sales of ‘unapproved’ drugs (Financial Times)
|
29.08.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Amazon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Investition in Amazon abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
29.08.23
|NASDAQ-Titel Amazon-Aktie etwas schwächer: Amazon eröffnet neues Logistikzentrum in Deutschland (dpa-AFX)