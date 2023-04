Better Buy: Paramount Global vs. Netflix Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it comes to investing in the streaming wars, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is an obvious consideration. With more than 230 million global subscribers, Netflix is the largest subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service in the world. However, competition is fierce, and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) has seen notable growth for its flagship streaming service Paramount+, adding almost 10 million customers during its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter. For those looking at a long-term bet, which is the better buy? Let's break it down.Paramount Global first entered the streaming space in 2014 with the launch of CBS All Access (later rebranded Paramount+). And though it has almost a decade in the SVOD arena, it lags behind many rivals when it comes to subscribers. Despite its position in the market, Paramount Global is pushing forward with a number of strategies as it seeks to extract more revenue from the streaming space.Starting in 2024, Paramount+ will become the de facto streaming home for movies from Paramount Global's Paramount Pictures unit. And while there's a while to go before that plan goes into effect, Paramount+ is already host to some of the company's biggest blockbuster hits. Top Gun: Maverick, for instance, made close to $1.5 billion at the global box office and became the most-streamed film on Paramount+ within days of arriving on the platform. The release was such a success that Paramount Global has cited it as a driver for its Q4 2022 subscriber bump.Continue reading