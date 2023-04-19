|
19.04.2023 11:05:00
Better Buy: Paramount Global vs. Netflix Stock
When it comes to investing in the streaming wars, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is an obvious consideration. With more than 230 million global subscribers, Netflix is the largest subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service in the world. However, competition is fierce, and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) has seen notable growth for its flagship streaming service Paramount+, adding almost 10 million customers during its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter. For those looking at a long-term bet, which is the better buy? Let's break it down.Paramount Global first entered the streaming space in 2014 with the launch of CBS All Access (later rebranded Paramount+). And though it has almost a decade in the SVOD arena, it lags behind many rivals when it comes to subscribers. Despite its position in the market, Paramount Global is pushing forward with a number of strategies as it seeks to extract more revenue from the streaming space.Starting in 2024, Paramount+ will become the de facto streaming home for movies from Paramount Global's Paramount Pictures unit. And while there's a while to go before that plan goes into effect, Paramount+ is already host to some of the company's biggest blockbuster hits. Top Gun: Maverick, for instance, made close to $1.5 billion at the global box office and became the most-streamed film on Paramount+ within days of arriving on the platform. The release was such a success that Paramount Global has cited it as a driver for its Q4 2022 subscriber bump.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!