Better Buy: PayPal vs. Block

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the battle for fintech supremacy, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Block (NYSE: SQ) (formerly known as Square) are two strong contenders. Each has a different approach to the many technologies changing consumer finance, with some crossing over and directly competing.Each has also had a rough six months, with Paypal and Block stocks trading down about 49.5% and 61.7%, respectively, from their 52-week highs. As both have hit tantalizing valuations, which one is the better buy now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading