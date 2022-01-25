|
25.01.2022 13:20:00
Better Buy: PayPal vs. Block
In the battle for fintech supremacy, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Block (NYSE: SQ) (formerly known as Square) are two strong contenders. Each has a different approach to the many technologies changing consumer finance, with some crossing over and directly competing.Each has also had a rough six months, with Paypal and Block stocks trading down about 49.5% and 61.7%, respectively, from their 52-week highs. As both have hit tantalizing valuations, which one is the better buy now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!