13.04.2022 13:40:00
Better Buy: PayPal vs. Paysafe
If you're perpetually scanning the market's list of stocks in search of up-and-coming disruptors, you're hardly wasting your time. Amazon was once considered a long shot early in its existence as a public company, as were Nvidia and even Alphabet back when it was just Google.When it comes to the current up-and-comers, there's a curious growth name within the digital payments space that just might give PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) a run for its money -- figuratively, and in at least one sense, literally. That growth name is a pseudo-start-up called Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), which has accomplished a great deal in a very short period of time.That raises the question: Which of these two stocks is the better buy right now?Continue reading
