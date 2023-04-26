|
Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Moderna
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have one big thing in common. Both companies have dominated the coronavirus vaccine market -- and aim to continue generating blockbuster revenue from their vaccines in a post-pandemic world. Besides that program, though, the companies are very different.Pfizer is a big pharmaceutical player with many blockbusters on the market. Moderna is a dynamic young biotech with a full pipeline of candidates, built on its game-changing messenger RNA technology. But Moderna's only commercialized product at the moment is its coronavirus vaccine/booster. Both stocks have slipped more than 20% so far this year. Which is the better buy now? Let's find out.We'll talk about the bad news first. Pfizer is facing declines in coronavirus vaccine revenue as demand falls. And it's facing declines in revenue from some of its older blockbusters as they lose exclusivity. But the good news is this shouldn't hurt Pfizer's long-term growth.Continue reading
