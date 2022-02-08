|
08.02.2022 14:45:00
Better Buy: Pinterest vs. Snap
Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Snap (NYSE: SNAP) burned a lot of investors over the past year as their stocks plummeted from their all-time highs.Pinterest, which hit an all-time high of $89.90 last February, shed about 70% of its value as investors fretted over its ongoing loss of monthly active users (MAUs) in a post-lockdown market. Snap, which hit a record high of $83.34 last September, stumbled more than 50% as Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) privacy changes on iOS temporarily derailed its advertising business.However, both social media stocks recently rebounded from their 52-week lows after they posted their fourth-quarter earnings reports. Pinterest predicted its sequential loss of MAUs would gradually stabilize, while Snap countered Apple's iOS update by shrewdly tweaking its ad formats.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!