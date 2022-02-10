Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Better Buy: Prologis or First Industrial?
The supply chain is in a state of chaos today, and demand for warehouse space is high. Industrial real estate investment trusts (REITs) Prologis (NYSE: PLD) and First Industrial (NYSE: FR) both focus on this sector. There are some minor differences between the two companies, however, that might influence which one you'll like more if you are looking at the warehouse niche. Here's a quick overview of some of the most salient similarities and differences between them.Both Prologis and First Industrial own warehouses located in key logistics hubs. They focus on helping move products around the world, getting items from where they are created to where they ultimately get used. Thus, on the surface, they do exactly the same thing. However, Prologis has a global footprint while First Industrial is only a domestic player. That probably gives Prologis an edge for those that like diversification, but it also adds some complication to the story. Operating in foreign countries means dealing with foreign laws and regulations, and most investors will be largely unaware of these things. First Industrial's U.S. footprint would be easier for investors to understand and track.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
