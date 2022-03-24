|
24.03.2022 16:18:00
Better Buy: PubMatic vs. Magnite
Investors comparing advertising technology firms PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) can see that these competitors share similarities. Both offer advertising platforms that help digital content owners, called publishers, generate income from ad space on websites, mobile apps, and videos. Both companies experienced stellar revenue growth in 2021. Since cord-cutting accelerated after the coronavirus pandemic's onset, the companies both saw increased advertiser spending on videos streamed via connected televisions (CTV).Yet despite last year's success, neither company escaped the decline in tech stocks this year. PubMatic and Magnite shares are well off 52-week highs, creating a potential buy opportunity.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
