Better Buy: PubMatic vs. The Trade Desk

The annual spending on digital ads around the world is expanding quickly. In 2021, there was an estimated $439 billion spent globally on digital ads, and that is expected to be worth $627 billion by 2024. With such a rapid increase in spending, advertising technology (adtech) companies, which help publishers and advertisers manage their digital ad business, are poised to benefit. Digital advertising is quickly becoming a preferred method -- as opposed to other techniques like billboards -- because of the advantages it brings to both advertisers and publishers. Advertisers get better information on viewership and engagement to apply to their future ad campaigns. Publishers also learn what types of consumers visit their site, so they can charge a premium to advertisers looking to reach that specific audience. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) are both leaders on different sides of the adtech space, and there is room for both companies to succeed. But which is a better buy?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading