Two of the most popular publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) are Realty Income (NYSE: O) and Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC). Both stocks have a long-standing history of raising their dividends, paying dividends monthly, and offering attractive yields that are more than double the average of the S&P 500.I own shares in both companies, which use a net-lease model in which tenants bear most property operating costs, and personally feel they are both great investments for long-term income investors. However, if I could only invest in one of these stocks today, which would be the better buy: Realty Income or Agree Realty? Let's take a closer look and see.With more than 11,700 properties in its portfolio across the U.S. and Europe, Realty Income holds the title of the fourth-largest global REIT. Its portfolio is primarily made up of retail properties such as grocery stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, and quick service restaurants. It also has a growing number of industrial properties, which make up about 14% of its annual rents. Continue reading