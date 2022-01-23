|
23.01.2022 12:20:00
Better Buy: Remitly vs. Wise
The cross-border money transfer process has long been filled with friction. Whether it's the slow transfers, high fees, or inconvenient delivery methods, sending money across borders through banks is an area that's ripe for change. That's where Remitly (NASDAQ: RELY) and Wise (LSE: WISE) come in. Both Remitly and Wise enable users to easily transfer money over a mobile solution at a fraction of the cost of most traditional banking systems. But with both young companies vying for global remittance dollars, let's see which could provide better returns in the coming years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!