|
21.05.2022 20:01:00
Better Buy: Robinhood Markets vs. Coinbase Global
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) were both once considered disruptive fintech companies. Robinhood challenged traditional brokerages with commission-free trades for stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Coinbase emerged as one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges.But today, Robinhood trades more than 70% below its IPO price of $38 per share from last August. Coinbase, which started trading at $381 per share after its direct listing last April, now trades more than 80% below that price.Let's see why these two fintech darlings were crushed, and if investors should consider either out-of-favor stock to be a turnaround play.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
