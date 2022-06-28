|
28.06.2022 14:34:00
Better Buy: Salesforce or All 30 Dow Jones Stocks?
Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) shares started getting crushed in November 2021, falling on the order of 50% between then and last month's low. Now that the market's bearish dust appears to be settling, though, investors are seeing this company is still on track for 20% sales growth this year, to be followed by another 18% top-line improvement next year. What's not to like about this Dow Jones Industrial Average constituent, particularly following its steep sell-off?Before taking that plunge, though, take a breath, a step back, and a more scrutinizing look at your situation. Salesforce isn't necessarily a bad stock to own. It may not be the best stock for you to step into right now, however.If you're not familiar, Salesforce is one of the pioneers of the cloud computing arena, launching its online customer-management service even before "cloud" became a commonly used term. Salesforce.com debuted its web-based offering back in 1999 and has since evolved into a platform used by more than 150,000 enterprises in need of a way to make their salespeople and sales processes more efficient. The company's offerings are dramatically deeper and wider than they were a little over 20 years ago, but customer management is still the heart of what it does.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!