|
24.02.2023 22:00:00
Better Buy: Shopify vs. Airbnb
Growth-stock investors received some good news from both Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) recently. The platforms each announced surprisingly strong sales trends through late 2022 that implied no sharp demand slowdown in discretionary consumer spending. On the contrary, people were enthusiastically booking rooms and buying items online through late December.But which stock is the better buy right now? Let's dive right in.Both companies notched excellent sales results in the fourth quarter. Airbnb's revenue landed at $1.9 billion, a 31% increase after adjusting for currency swings, to edge past the forecast that management had issued back in November. Shopify also beat expectations as its revenue growth accelerated to a 26% rate from 22% in the previous quarter.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!