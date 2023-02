Better Buy: Shopify vs. eBay

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

An e-commerce platform can be an excellent business. These middleman operators don't take on inventory risks like most retailers, making them efficient companies. Fee income from transactions and merchant subscriptions makes them unusually profitable, too.Yet, Wall Street has moved away from the sector recently on fears about a recession potentially striking in 2023. Investors can look past those short-term concerns, though, as they shop for stocks that have been discounted due to the pessimism around tech stocks today.With that goal in mind, let's compare two e-commerce platforms with different investing characteristics to see which fits better in your portfolio. Read on to see what matters when deciding between Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) stocks.Continue reading