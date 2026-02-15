Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
|
15.02.2026 08:05:00
Better Buy: Should Investors Own Lucid, Nio, or Neither?
Forecasts for the rise and surge of electric vehicle (EV) adoption vary widely, depending on the source and if hybrids are included. Overall, however, global EV growth remains strong despite the U.S. market gaining traction more slowly than anticipated.The world's roads seem destined to be filled with EVs, and to investors, that represents a massive opportunity, especially for full-electric vehicle makers like Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) and Chinese EV maker, Nio (NYSE: NIO).Lucid certainly has momentum behind it after exiting 2025 with a couple of new records. Lucid's deliveries hit 15,841 vehicles for 2025, a strong 55% gain over the prior year. More than one-third of Lucid's deliveries for the year came during the fourth quarter, which also topped the prior year figure handing the automaker its eighth straight quarter of new delivery records. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
