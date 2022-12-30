|
Better Buy: Six Flags vs. Disney Stock
Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Six Flags (NYSE: SIX) are two big-name companies that operate in the theme parks industry. But while Disney has a market capitalization of roughly $153 billion, Six Flags is still in small-cap territory with a valuation of just under $2 billion. Should investors bet on the larger company that also has substantial exposure to the theatrical release, media networks, and streaming businesses? Or will they be able to bank stronger returns by putting their money behind the much smaller, pure-play parks operator? Read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors disagree on whether Disney or Six Flags stock is the better buy. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
