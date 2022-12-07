|
07.12.2022 14:50:00
Better Buy: SNDL vs. Tilray Brands
If you're looking for a cannabis investment, you're doubtlessly familiar with SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), formerly known as Sundial Growers, and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) -- two of the industry's top competitors. After spending much of 2021 in the limelight as meme stocks, the pair went on to badly underperform the market this year, with Tilray falling by 33% while SNDL's shares are down by as much as 46%. Regardless of shareholders' lamentations, there's a good chance that both enterprises will grow by quite a bit over the next few years, which makes now a smart time to invest in one or the other. But, the answer to the question of which stock is a better buy is somewhat in the eye of the beholder. Tilray and SNDL primarily compete in Canada's cannabis market, and both are among its largest players by revenue. They also both produce alcoholic beverages, with Tilray's Sweetwater Brewing subsidiary selling craft beer in the U.S., and SNDL's Alcanna chain of liquor stores serving Canada. But where Tilray's aspirations include an entry into the U.S. recreational cannabis market after federal legalization takes place (assuming that it eventually does) and plans to dominate in the European Union's medicinal and recreational cannabis markets, SNDL seems to be content with limiting its participation in foreign markets to investments in U.S.-based marijuana businesses via its SunStream Bancorp division.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tilray (ex Aphria)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Tilray (ex Aphria)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SNDL Inc Registered Shs
|2,54
|0,00%
|Tilray (ex Aphria)
|3,55
|1,10%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerChinas Corona-Politik im Fokus: ATX leicht in Rot -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag mit wechselnden Vorzeichen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt am Nachmittag ins Plus dreht. An den US-Börsen zeichnet sich am Donnerstag eine Stabilisierung ab. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen.