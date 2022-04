Better Buy: SoFi Technologies vs. Robinhood Markets

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) went public last July, it had been one of the most anticipated initial public offerings of the year. But the online trading platform that revolutionized and disrupted the industry has had a difficult time since then, and its stock price has plummeted.It hasn't exactly been an easy road for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) either since it went public in June 2021. SoFi is a bit of a hybrid -- part bank, part online broker, part technology company. Which of these two fintechs is the better buy?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading