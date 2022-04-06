|
06.04.2022 16:26:46
Better Buy: SoFi vs. Charles Schwab
With nothing more than a passing glance, the two companies look quite similar. Brokerage firm Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) has been around much longer and has expanded into other areas like banking and lending. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) may be younger and founded on the student loan business, but it too has ventured into banking and brokerage. Both companies specialize in serving the online, self-service crowd. And both stocks more or less offer shareholders the potential for a reward that's commensurate with their risk.If there's only room for one new financial stock in your portfolio, though, which should you choose? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
