Better Buy: SoFi vs. JPMorgan Chase

If there's a disruptor of the moment right now in the financial industry, it would appear to be SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI).The online bank, whose name is short for Social Finance, has expanded from a student loan financing started in 2011 to a company offering a wide array of services including personal loans and mortgages, checking and savings accounts, and even an investing platform. Fintech investors are typically chasing growth, but SoFi, which is now a chartered bank, is very much competing against traditional banks, which trade at a much lower multiple.