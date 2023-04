Better Buy: SoFi vs. PayPal Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

High inflation, rapid increases for interest rates, and the threat of a prolonged economic downturn have combined to do a number on valuations for fintech companies. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are among those that have seen crushing stock sell-offs, and they currently trade down 76% and 77%, respectively, from their highs. Which of these beaten-down fintech players presents a better investment opportunity at today's prices? Read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors disagree on which one you would be better off putting your money behind. Parkev Tatevosian: SoFi Technologies has done an excellent job attracting customers, increasing revenue, and progressing toward profitability. Indeed, between 2018 and 2022, SoFi's revenue soared from $259 million to $584 million. The company offers an industry-leading savings rate to customers signing up for direct deposit on its platform. The Central Bank in the U.S. has raised interest rates aggressively, making it a worthwhile business proposition. Continue reading