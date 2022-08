Better Buy: Starbucks vs. Dutch Bros

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Coffee is hot, and not just because of its temperature. It's become a billion-dollar industry, in no small part because of giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), which turned your average cup of Joe into a statement drink. Starbucks has been a great investment, gaining more than 250% over the past 10 years. But it's been facing challenges lately.In the meantime, newcomer Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) has burst onto the scene, posting impressive growth despite a pressured environment. It's a much smaller operation than Starbucks and doesn't pose a real challenge (yet) to the king of coffee, but it sees enormous growth opportunities. It's also been popular with investors, gaining 6% since it debuted on the stock market last September, while Starbucks stock has fallen 26% over the same period.But which one of these is the better buy today? Let's see.Continue reading