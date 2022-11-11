|
11.11.2022 14:45:00
Better Buy: Starbucks vs. McDonald's
Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) each had good news for investors in their latest earnings reports. The late October announcement from McDonald's showed strong customer traffic trends as shoppers continued to dine out at fast-food restaurants. Likewise, Starbucks' sales hit a record in the selling period that ended in early October.With that in mind, let's see which stock looks like the better investment heading toward 2023.McDonald's wins the growth matchup. Comparable-store sales rose 10% this past quarter, while Starbucks expanded at a 7% rate globally. The burger giant also achieved higher customer traffic in each of its selling geographies. Starbucks, meanwhile, had to rely on increased prices to offset a 1% traffic decline.Continue reading
