14.10.2022 15:30:00

Better Buy: Stitch Fix vs. Rent the Runway

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ: RENT) both tried to disrupt the retail apparel industry in unique ways. Stitch Fix picked out outfits for its customers, delivered them in "Fixes" of five items, and only charged them for the products they kept. Rent the Runway let its customers rent high-end designer clothes through subscriptions. It also let them directly purchase those products.However, both stocks currently trade at steep discounts to their IPO prices. Let's see why these two innovative companies lost their luster -- and if either stock is still worth buying as a deep value play. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
