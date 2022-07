Better Buy: Sundial Growers vs. Aurora Cannabis

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Marijuana stocks are down big this year. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF has fallen 45%, which is deeper than the S&P 500's decline of 16%. Investing in the cannabis sector can be a risky prospect, especially in Canada, where the industry is smaller than in the U.S. and competition is fierce, with close to 900 licensed producers. A couple of larger marijuana companies that might be worth considering are Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). Today, I'll look at how they stack up and which one is the better buy.Aurora Cannabis isn't a risk-free investment by any means. It's still diluting shareholders and fighting its way to achieving breakeven. Unfortunately, there also isn't much in the way of sales growth, as the business has struggled with consistency, often seeing its top line decline on a year-over-year basis. Continue reading