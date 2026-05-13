Taiwan Semiconductor Aktie
WKN DE: A0MNM3 / ISIN: TW0005425003
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13.05.2026 22:23:00
Better Buy: Taiwan Semiconductor vs. Micron Stock
In the chip manufacturing world, there are two primary types of chips made: memory and logic chips. Each serves a different purpose in a computer, and each is important.In the logic chip world, there is no bigger manufacturer than Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM). In the memory world, it's a bit more spread out, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) is among the largest producers. However, many investors are intrigued by the investment opportunities offered by these chipmakers.The biggest draw is that they are a somewhat neutral investment. Both companies do business with nearly every chip designer, and as long as artificial intelligence (AI) demand continues to grow, these two should thrive.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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