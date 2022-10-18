|
18.10.2022 11:40:00
Better Buy: Take-Two Interactive vs. Activision Blizzard
The video game industry has seen an uptick in consolidation in 2022 as some large companies took the opportunity to add gaming studios to their list of operations. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) started the year by announcing plans to acquire the home of Call of Duty, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), for a historic $68.7 billion. Meanwhile, Sony bought four studios throughout the year, the biggest being Bungie for $3.7 billion. While Microsoft and Sony were duking it out to see who would be crowned console king, Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) made a promising acquisition to expand its business and diversify earnings. In May, the company purchased mobile gaming titan Zynga for $12.7 billion.Take-Two and Activision Blizzard are both dealing with some short-term issues as companies and that has actually made their stocks somewhat attractive to long-term investors. Investors looking to add a gaming stock to their portfolio would be right to look at either of these industry-leading companies. But which is the better buy? Let's find out. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
