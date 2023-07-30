|
30.07.2023 12:37:00
Better Buy: Take-Two Interactive vs. Electronic Arts
Investors have very different opinions on Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) stocks. The video game giants are both experiencing a growth slowdown compared to their pandemic demand spikes, yet Take-Two is beating the market by a wide margin in 2023 while EA is trailing the S&P 500 so far this year.Wall Street is more excited about Take-Two's potential, even though EA offers more concrete advantages around earnings stability. Against that broad backdrop, let's stack the two companies against each other to see which would make the better fit for your portfolio.This past full fiscal year was a good one for both businesses, but Take-Two wins the growth matchup. Sales jumped 53% to $5.4 billion, with a big assist coming from its recent acquisition of Zynga. Some of the company's biggest internal franchises helped as well, including NBA 2K23 and Grand Theft Auto V.
