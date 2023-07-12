|
Better Buy: Take-Two Interactive vs. Electronic Arts Stock
Investors have wildly different opinions about the leading video game stocks today. Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO), buoyed by its recent acquisition spree, is seen as having an especially bright future ahead in the digital entertainment space. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) stock, on the other hand, has underperformed the market in 2023 due to concerns about slowing growth.Wall Street can be wrong, though, and often focuses too much on short-term issues. So let's take a closer look at these two successful game developers to see which is the better fit for your portfolio.Take-Two's growth has been more impressive lately. Sales in the most recent quarter jumped 53% to $5.4 billion. EA posted a 15% increase to roughly $2 billion.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
