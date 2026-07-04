Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
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04.07.2026 13:51:00
Better Buy: Target at an All-Time High or a 50/50 Split of Costco and Walmart?
Investors appear more hopeful about Target (NYSE: TGT) stock than they have in years. Its former COO, Michael Fiddelke, became the CEO in February, and amid efforts to upgrade its stores and supply chains, its stock is up by nearly 65% from its 52-week low.Such changes serve as an incentive to choose Target over a 50-50 split of its closest competitors, Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) and Costco (NASDAQ: COST). However, investors should note that Target stock trades at a discount of almost 50% to its 2021 all-time high. The question for investors is whether Target would remain the stock of choice if it returned to that high. Let's take a closer look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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