|
21.02.2023 11:30:00
Better Buy: Teladoc vs. Doximity
If you want growth for a dirt cheap price, look no further than some of the healthcare industry's most innovative players, like Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS). Teladoc is a leader in the high-growth area of telemedicine. And Doximity is a platform that connects doctors to each other -- and to their patients. Both companies are reinventing the doctor-patient experience, and for the better.Shares of these players have suffered over the past year. But they still have solid long-term prospects. And that's why today, they look ripe for a rebound.Still, just one makes the better buy right now. Which stock should you go for? Let's find out.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!