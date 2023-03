Better Buy: Tesla or Equal Parts of Rivian, Nio, Lucid, and Ford?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have emerged as a battleground investment opportunity. Pros include long-term tailwinds that support increased EV demand, sustained tax credits, heavy investment by automakers, and a focus on tackling climate change.But the cons aren't to be trifled with. Headwinds include a potential recession taking a sledgehammer to consumer confidence and new-car demand. Not to mention a growing list of competition from new and existing automakers. Continue reading