31.03.2022 14:10:00
Better Buy: Tesla or Every Nasdaq Stock?
If you want your investments to generate more than their share of excitement, you can't really go wrong with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) these days. On Monday, management for the electric vehicle (EV) producer filed paperwork indicating it's looking to split Tesla's stock, which would be the company's second stock split in less than two years. Then CEO Elon Musk bolstered the bullishness typically linked to stock splits by suggesting in an interview with Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner that Tesla could be mass producing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered robots as early as 2023. But aside from the excitement, do these (and a slew of other recent) headlines make Tesla a buy right now?As always, it depends. Broadly speaking, though, for most investors the answer is no, they don't. There might just be a smarter option for the average person, and particularly the average person still building a buy-and-hold portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
