26.09.2022 11:15:00
Better Buy: Tesla Stock or the Entire Nasdaq?
Few companies have quite the public following of electric-car company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Under the leadership of Elon Musk, its pioneering electric cars have changed the game so much that California has even set a future ban on the sale of gas-powered cars. Yet that world-changing innovation as brought with it the expectation of even more greatness to come, and that could present a problem for today's investors.Tesla's recent $862.7 billion market capitalization is more than 12 times the company's trailing revenue and more than 90 times the company's trailing profit. That makes it still look pricey, even in today's generally downward-trending stock market.This raises a key question for potential investors. Which is more important: Tesla's innovation or its valuation? In other words, if you're looking to invest in stocks as the market swoons, which looks like a better buy, Tesla or the entire Nasdaq?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
