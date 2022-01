Better Buy: Tesla Up 8% or Ford Up 73%?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past year, share prices of electric vehicle (EV) kingpin, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have gained 8% and Ford (NYSE: F) stock has gained 73%. But year-to-date, Tesla stock is now down 13%, the same as the Nasdaq Composite, while Ford stock is down 4%.If you were to ask EV industry watchers three to five years ago if they would rather own Tesla or Ford, most would have likely said Tesla. And they would have been right. But those gains are in the past. And competition in the EV space is fiercer than ever before.With Tesla posting record production and Ford investing heavily into EVs, not to mention Tesla reporting its Q4 2021 and full-year earnings after market close today, now is the time to decide whether Tesla or Ford is the better buy now.