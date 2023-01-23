|
Better Buy: Tesla vs. a 50/50 Split of Ford and GM
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been in the news lately due to its tumbling stock price and the public's criticism of CEO Elon Musk's purchase and handling of Twitter. While folks can go back and forth regarding the Twitter deal's actual effect on the electric car stock, there's no denying that the bigger story is a challenging auto industry.Tesla stock is down 66% from its 52-week high. Meanwhile, Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) and General Motors' (NYSE: GM) stocks are down 49% and 38%, respectively, from their 52-week highs. When deciding which might be the better buy for 2023, it can be helpful to do a comparison. Here's the case for buying Tesla as well as the argument for buying a 50/50 split of Ford and GM instead, as outlined by two Motley Fool contributors. Let's see if we can get any insight into which is the better investment option.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
