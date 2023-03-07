|
07.03.2023 23:21:00
Better Buy: Tesla vs. Lucid Stock
Against the backdrop of high inflation and rising interest rates, electric vehicle (EV) stocks have seen dramatic pullbacks from previous valuation highs. Even after a run of rip-roaring gains to start 2023, industry leader Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock trades down roughly 52% from its peak. Meanwhile, luxury-focused upstart Lucid Group's (NASDAQ: LCID) share price is down roughly 85% from its high. Which of these EV stocks is the better buy at current prices? Read on to see why two fool.com contributors come down on different sides of the debate of whether Tesla or Lucid stock will deliver better returns for investors. Image source: Tesla.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!