23.02.2023 15:20:00
Better Buy: Tesla vs. Rivian Stock
The electric vehicle (EV) revolution could change the way the world moves, but most companies in the industry have experienced volatile valuation swings over the last year. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has skyrocketed by roughly 61% year to date, but its share price is still down by roughly 52% from its high. Meanwhile, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock, up 3% in 2023, is approximately 89% below its peak. Should investors put their money behind industry-leading Tesla, or would they be better off backing the smaller, more beaten-down Rivian? Two Motley Fool contributors have differing views on which of these EV stocks will deliver better returns from here. Image source: Tesla.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
