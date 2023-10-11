|
11.10.2023 14:38:00
Better Buy: The Trade Desk vs. PubMatic
The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) represent two different ways to invest in the digital advertising market. The Trade Desk is a demand-side platform (DSP), which enables advertisers to automatically buy ad space across desktop, mobile, and connected TV (CTV) platforms. PubMatic is a sell-side platform (SSP), which helps publishers sell their own ad inventories.The Trade Desk and PubMatic sit on opposite ends of the ad supply chain, but they're both independent platforms that don't lock publishers and advertisers inside the "walled gardens" of proprietary ecosystems the way that Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram do. That makes them compelling choices for buying and selling ads across the open internet of websites and apps that aren't locked into those sprawling tech ecosystems.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
