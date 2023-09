Better Buy: This Top-Shelf Renewable Energy ETF or a 50/50 Split of Enphase and SolarEdge?

It's no secret that 2023 has been a brutal year for renewable energy stocks, especially the once-red-hot solar energy industry. The Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEMKT: TAN) rose 233.6% in 2020 while most of the stock market was floundering. After a follow-up jolt from the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022, it's been all downhill for solar stocks in 2023.The multi-decade growth prospects of the solar industry are undeniable. The question for some investors isn't whether to invest in the industry, but rather which part of the industry holds the most promise. Let's look at how the Invesco Solar ETF, down over 25% year-to-date and pretty much flat over the last three years, stacks up against two of the most popular solar stocks -- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel