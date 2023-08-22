Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
22.08.2023 14:30:00

Better Buy: Tilray vs. Canopy Growth

Cannabis stocks are not especially appealing to investors now. Though some U.S.-based cannabis companies have excellent fundamentals that could lead to their success over the long run, very few Canadian growers stand a chance.Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) have been long-time favorites of investors. When the Canadian market boomed after that nation's move to fully legalize cannabis, the companies did well. However, because of tighter regulations, stiff competition, and market saturation, Canadian marijuana companies are now struggling to turn profits. There still could be hope for these two, but only one has the potential to thrive in this highly competitive industry. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

