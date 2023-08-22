|
22.08.2023 14:30:00
Better Buy: Tilray vs. Canopy Growth
Cannabis stocks are not especially appealing to investors now. Though some U.S.-based cannabis companies have excellent fundamentals that could lead to their success over the long run, very few Canadian growers stand a chance.Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) have been long-time favorites of investors. When the Canadian market boomed after that nation's move to fully legalize cannabis, the companies did well. However, because of tighter regulations, stiff competition, and market saturation, Canadian marijuana companies are now struggling to turn profits. There still could be hope for these two, but only one has the potential to thrive in this highly competitive industry. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Canopy Growth Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
10.08.23
|Canopy Growth verkleinert Quartalsverlust sichtlich - Aktie dennoch tief im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.23
|Ausblick: Canopy Growth stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Canopy Growth stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.23
|Canopy Growth Stock Is Higher: What's Going On? (Benzinga)